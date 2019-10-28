Email
Monday, October 28, 2019

San Antonio Woman Reportedly Abandoned Child at Hospital, Told Nurses She Was Going to Job She Didn't Have

Posted By on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio woman was arrested Saturday after reportedly abandoning her children at a local hospital.

Chaunize Simmons admitted her 5-year-old child for medical treatment at a local hospital last Thursday. On Saturday, she told nurses that she had to go to work and that she'd also be leaving her 8-year-old child there, News 4 reports.

Nurses told Simmons that the hospital didn't have child care facilities, but Simmons left the hospital anyway, according to the story.

The suspect, 30, also told nurses where she worked. However, when police showed up at the location, staff there said they had no idea who Simmons was, News 4 reports.



Simmons has since been arrested and charged with child abandonment. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


