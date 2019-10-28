Monday, October 28, 2019
San Antonio Woman Reportedly Abandoned Child at Hospital, Told Nurses She Was Going to Job She Didn't Have
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 11:31 AM
click to enlarge
-
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio woman was arrested Saturday after reportedly abandoning her children at a local hospital.
Chaunize Simmons admitted her 5-year-old child for medical treatment at a local hospital last Thursday. On Saturday, she told nurses that she had to go to work and that she'd also be leaving her 8-year-old child there, News 4 reports
.
Nurses told Simmons that the hospital didn't have child care facilities, but Simmons left the hospital anyway, according to the story.
The suspect, 30, also told nurses where she worked. However, when police showed up at the location, staff there said they had no idea who Simmons was, News 4 reports.
Simmons has since been arrested and charged with child abandonment
. Her bond
has been set at $5,000.
