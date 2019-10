San Antonio Man Left in the Friend Zone During 'Kiss Me Cam' at Spurs Game

If the Kiss Me Cam at sporting events gives you anxiety, consider yourself lucky you've never ended up in the friend zone in front of an entire arena.Such was the case for a fan at Monday night's Spurs game.According to a video shared by @barstoolsports on Twitter, the camera went to a young man and woman sitting next to each other at the AT&T Center. The quick video begins with the woman looking at the man and laughing as the H-E-B Kiss Me Cam shows them on screen.Instead of kissing the guy, the woman kisses her drink and the man quickly does the same. Then the girl laughs some more, at which point a mixture of laughs and an "Oh wow!" from the announcer can be heard.While some Twitter users suspect the two may have been related, the pain in the guy's face afterward suggests otherwise.On Twitter, the guy — his name is Ivan — has come forward about the embarrassing incident. And it sounds like he's not a big fan of all the unwanted attention.Regardless, join us in pouring one out for this guy.

