Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

San Antonio River Authority Exec Avoid Firing, Resigns After He Failed to Report Alleged Racial Incident for Months

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 10:08 AM

SAN ANTONIO RIVER AUTHORITY
  • San Antonio River Authority
A top San Antonio River Authority exec has resigned after an investigation revealed that he didn't report a potentially racially charged incident to human resources, KSAT reports.

John Chisholm, SARA’s director of operations, was briefed on an incident in January in which a worker tied rope to resemble a noose and hung it at maintenance shop. Two other employees registered complaints, but Chisholm didn’t report the incident to human resources as required under policy, according to KSAT.

Officials with the public river-protection entity only learned about the incident eight months later, the station reports. An employee mentioned the matter during an exit interview last month, prompting a probe into its handling.

SARA General Manager Suzanne Scott told the Express-News Chisholm resigned after being told he would be fired.



“[Chisholm] didn’t follow [human resources] policy, he didn’t use good judgment and we just felt like it was the appropriate action to move forward with separating our employment from him,” Scott said.

Late last year, SARA conducted employee training on appropriate workplace behavior, during which executives were told to report potentially offensive infractions, the daily also reports.

The training was in response to a widely reported incident last fall in which a SARA supervisor was dismissed after hurling a PVC pipe at a coworker and injuring him.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Woman Reportedly Abandoned Child at Hospital, Told Nurses She Was Going to Job She Didn't Have Read More

  2. Drunk San Antonio Woman Attacks Mother with Crucifix During Argument Read More

  3. Protesters Gather Outside John Hagee's Cornerstone Church to Decry His 'Extremist Message' on Israel Read More

  4. La Cantera Resort Firm Paying $2.625 Million to Settle Federal Complaint Over English-Only Workplace Policy Read More

  5. State of Texas Fires Back at Native Americans' Lawsuit Asking for Input on Human Remains at the Alamo Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation