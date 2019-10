VIA Offering Free Rides for San Antonio Voters on Election Day

VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free rides to passengers who present a valid voter registration card on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.The Ride VIA to Vote service is available both for standard bus rides and VIAtrans paratransit. Beyond the free lifts, customers can plan excursions to their respective precincts via VIA's downloadable goMobile app Texas voters will weigh in on 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution, which deal with everything from a banning a state income tax to guaranteeing funding for state parks. Voter mobilization group MOVE Texas has posted an online voter guide to the amendments.Early voting runs through November 1. If you're unsure of where to go to vote, find your polling location at MyTexasVotes.com

