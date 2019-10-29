Tuesday, October 29, 2019
VIA Offering Free Rides for San Antonio Voters on Election Day
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 1:44 PM
click to enlarge
VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free rides to passengers who present a valid voter registration card on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.
The Ride VIA to Vote service is available both for standard bus rides and VIAtrans paratransit. Beyond the free lifts, customers can plan excursions to their respective precincts via VIA's downloadable goMobile app
.
Texas voters will weigh in on 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution, which deal with everything from a banning a state income tax to guaranteeing funding for state parks. Voter mobilization group MOVE Texas has posted an online voter guide
to the amendments.
Early voting runs through November 1. If you're unsure of where to go to vote, find your polling location at MyTexasVotes.com
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Early voting, VIA, San Antonio, election, free rides, buses, Ride VIA to Vote, VIAtrans paratransit, costitutional amendments, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.