Tuesday, October 29, 2019

VIA Offering Free Rides for San Antonio Voters on Election Day

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / VIA_TRANSIT
  • Twitter / VIA_Transit
VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free rides to passengers who present a valid voter registration card on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.

The Ride VIA to Vote service is available both for standard bus rides and VIAtrans paratransit. Beyond the free lifts, customers can plan excursions to their respective precincts via VIA's downloadable goMobile app.

Texas voters will weigh in on 10 proposed amendments to the state constitution, which deal with everything from a banning a state income tax to guaranteeing funding for state parks. Voter mobilization group MOVE Texas has posted an online voter guide to the amendments.

Early voting runs through November 1. If you're unsure of where to go to vote, find your polling location at MyTexasVotes.com.



