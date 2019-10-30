Email
Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Julián Castro Says He's Raised 80% of the $800,000 He Needs to Stay in the Presidential Race

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 12:41 PM

Julian Castro addresses a crowd at a campaign stop.
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • Julian Castro addresses a crowd at a campaign stop.
Sometimes scare tactics work.

After announcing he'd likely pull the plug on his 2020 presidential campaign if he can't raise $800,000 by the end of October, Julián Castro on Tuesday tweeted that he's almost hit that fundraising goal.

"I have some great news: Because of grassroots contributions from all over the country, we're more than 80% of the way there," the former SA mayor and Obama housing secretary said in a short video. "But we're not quite there yet."

Even with the cash infusion, Castro supporters only have through Thursday to kick in additional $160,000 to keep their candidate chasing the Democratic nomination.

Castro has said he can't see a path forward without making the November debate stage — and to get there, he needs more fundraising support. To qualify, candidates need 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four approved national polls or 5% in two early-state polls.



The next Democratic debate is scheduled for November 20 in Georgia. The deadline to qualify is November 13.

