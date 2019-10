Julián Castro Says He's Raised 80% of the $800,000 He Needs to Stay in the Presidential Race

Sometimes scare tactics work.After announcing he'd likely pull the plug on his 2020 presidential campaign if he can't raise $800,000 by the end of October, Julián Castro on Tuesday tweeted that he's almost hit that fundraising goal."I have some great news: Because of grassroots contributions from all over the country, we're more than 80% of the way there," the former SA mayor and Obama housing secretary said in a short video. "But we're not quite there yet."Even with the cash infusion, Castro supporters only have through Thursday to kick in additional $160,000 to keep their candidate chasing the Democratic nomination. Castro has said he can't see a path forward without making the November debate stage — and to get there, he needs more fundraising support. To qualify, candidates need 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four approved national polls or 5% in two early-state polls.The next Democratic debate is scheduled for November 20 in Georgia. The deadline to qualify is November 13.

BIG NEWS: we’re 80% of the way to our $800,000 goal by the end of October. Help us close the gap—pitch in $10 today to keep us in this race. DONATE NOW: https://t.co/jWiM14OCni pic.twitter.com/rX3amEORqD

