Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Parents Can Check Where Registered Sex Offenders Live in San Antonio Before Taking Their Kids Trick-or-Treating

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / CORRIE9
  • Instagram / corrie9
With children roaming the streets to trick-or-treat on Halloween night, many parents are eager to steer them away from houses they deem unsafe.

To that end, the Texas Department of Public Safety maintains an online database showing where convicted sex offenders live. By typing in an address, residents can identify registered offenders nearby and see details about their convictions.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 4,000 registered sex offenders live in Bexar County.

Local law enforcement also offers these suggestions for parents to ensure their kids stay safe:
  • Map your trick-or-treat route before leaving the house so you can avoid houses where sex offenders live.
  • Make plans to travel with a group of other parents and kids. The more adults around to supervise, the better.
  • Don't go to a neighborhood you're not familiar with. (Our tip: The North Side having better candy is not reason enough to go outside your comfort zone.)
  • Never go into a home — that goes for kids and adults.
  • Don't get candy from a home that doesn't have a light on outside.
  • Don't let anyone in your group wear a costume that includes a fake gun, knife or weapon that can be mistake for the real thing.
  • Wear clothing that's easily visible, ideally something with a light reflector so drivers can see you while you're walking. Flashlights and glow-lights are good too.
  • Keep in mind that registered sex offenders are not barred from decorating their homes or handing out candy.
