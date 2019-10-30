Email
Wednesday, October 30, 2019

San Antonio-Area Student Prevents Bus From Crashing After Driver Suffers Medical Episode, Loses Consciousness

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 10:33 AM

click image FACEBOOK / ELADRAOUI E ANA
  • Facebook / Eladraoui E Ana
A San Antonio girl prevented her school bus from crashing into a home Monday after the driver suffered a medical episode.

According to a News 4 San Antonio report, the driver was transporting fifth and sixth grade students from Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD's Schlather Intermediate School on Monday afternoon.

Fifth-grader Serenity Hugo told the news station that the driver began "shaking" and that "stuff was coming out of his mouth."

Photos from the scene show the bus on the lawn of a home on Landmark Haven. According to reports, the driver fell unconscious, causing the bus to hop the curb and clip a tree. The vehicle only stopped after Hugo pushed a button, which she said the driver had advised students to do if he ever suffered a seizure.
"He told us about the button," the girl said. "He said, 'When I have a seizure or something, you flip that, push the doors open, and the bus will stop.'"



No one was injured, although KSAT reports that multiple students said they were "traumatized" by the incident.

Ed Suarez, spokesman for the district, told News 4 that the driver completed a medical exam in September, and that the district was unaware of any medical condition.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video from the bus.

