Thursday, October 31, 2019

Interactive Map Shows Which San Antonio Neighborhoods Are Likely to Spend the Most on Halloween Candy

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge YUTING GAO / PEXELS
  • Yuting Gao / Pexels
For some families, Halloween's a neighborhood affair. The kids grab their candy buckets and amble down the block, hoping familiar faces are willing to shell out for something a little better than Tootsie Rolls this year.

But for others, the holiday is an excursion into adventure. Mom or dad packs everyone into the car and explores unfamiliar — and upscale — neighborhoods where the candy haul is likely to be far more extravagant.

If your family falls into the latter category, a new interactive map by GIS software company Esri may help satisfy your craving. The company used data on San Antonio households' spending on both Halloween candy and costumes to create an interactive map showing where the best loot resides.

And we're talking some big neighborhood-to-neighborhood differences.



For example, the city's far North Side burbs have annual candy spending of more than $140 per household versus less than $60 per household for much of the city center. That means those north-of-1604 types are likely to part with a few more dead presidents to make sure they're handing out primo treats.

Have fun. Just remember not to eat it all in one night.


