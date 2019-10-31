Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 31, 2019

New Video Shows Presidential Candidate Julián Castro Touring His Old High School, Sharing Embarrassing Yearbook Photo

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / @JULIANCASTRO
  • Twitter / @JulianCastro
Amid his mad dash to raise $800,000 to stay in the 2020 presidential race, Julián Castro managed to carve out time to give the Washington Post a tour of his San Antonio alma mater.

In a video posted Tuesday, the former San Antonio mayor tours the halls of  Jefferson High School with reporter Libby Casey, explaining that he served as a substitute teacher at the campus before heading to law school. He also outs himself as one of those introverted kids who rarely spoke and lugged around a huge stack of books.

Appearing to back up that part of story, Castro shows off his embarrassing fuzzstache in a yearbook photo and lets Casey know which Breakfast Club character he was most like. (Hint: it wasn't Judd Nelson.)
 
For those following Castro's fundraising activities, the campaign posted a Twitter update earlier this afternoon announcing he was 90% of the way to his fundraising goal. Earlier this month, Castro announced that he needed to raise $800,000 by midnight tonight to remain in the race.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Left in the Friend Zone During 'Kiss Me Cam' at Spurs Game Read More

  2. San Antonio-Area Student Prevents Bus From Crashing After Driver Suffers Medical Episode, Loses Consciousness Read More

  3. Texas' 'DWI Dude' Attorney Convicted for Bilking Colombian Drug Traffickers Read More

  4. Interactive Map Shows Which San Antonio Neighborhoods Are Likely to Spend the Most on Halloween Candy Read More

  5. Parents Can Check Where Registered Sex Offenders Live in San Antonio Before Taking Their Kids Trick-or-Treating Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation