Friday, November 1, 2019

Calling All Fosters: San Antonio Strays Will Be Euthanized If Emergency Placement Isn't Found ASAP

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 12:04 PM

Last night, San Antonio Pets Alive! put out an urgent request for emergency dog fosters.

According to a Facebook post labeled "Code Red," the city municipal shelter and all SAPA! facilities are completely full — there is no room left at the inn.

If accommodation is not found immediately, dogs may be euthanized today due to lack of space. The organization said that puppies and small dogs were most at risk.

While the city is able to manage its feral cat populations and avoid unnecessary euthanasia of healthy animals with a Trap Neuter Release program, this practice has not been applied to dogs. This means that any stray canine taken in by Animal Care Services is at risk of being euthanized for space if suitable accommodation at a local rescue, foster home or "forever home" cannot be found.



Able to foster? You can apply with SAPA! online or by emailing placement@sanantoniopetsalive.org.

