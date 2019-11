Gruesome Crash on I-35 in San Antonio Causes Extended Highway Closure

Commuters experienced major delays this morning as a result of a fatal wreck on Interstate 35. KSAT reports that a man was ejected from a vehicle and run over multiple times in the incident.According to authorities, at around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning a man in a compact car collided with a concrete barrier along Loop 1604. Other drivers stopped to help, but a vehicle hit the disabled car, ejecting its motorist.Several other cars then ran over the man, and witnesses at the scene said the first vehicle to hit him didn't stop, KSAT reports. Police are looking for that vehicle and driver.The southbound lanes of I-35 at Forum Parkway in Selma were closed for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Traffic Investigators and the Live Oak Police Department to investigate the scene. Traffic was backed up for miles on the highway since drivers were forced to exit prior to Loop 1604.At 9:47 a.m., TxDOT San Antonio tweeted that all lanes are open again.

