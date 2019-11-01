Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 1, 2019

Gutierrez to Announce Second Run for Senate District 19

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge State Rep. Roland Gutierrez represents the South Side of San Antonio. - TWITTER / EPBUSINESS
  • Twitter / epbusiness
  • State Rep. Roland Gutierrez represents the South Side of San Antonio.
State Rep. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, is set to announce Saturday that he is running again for Senate District 19 after coming up short in a special election last year that ended in a Republican upset.

Gutierrez's campaign said he will make the announcement at 2 p.m. at an event in San Antonio.

After the 2018 debacle, conditions are expected to be much more favorable for Democrats in November 2020, and they are confident they can knock off Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton. But first there will be a contested Democratic primary: San Antonio lawyer Xochil Peña Rodriguez is already running. She is the daughter of former U.S. Rep. Ciro Rodriguez, D-San Antonio.

For now, SD-19 is the only Texas Senate race expected to be competitive in the general election next year. Still, it has high stakes: If Democrats flip the seat, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick could lose the 19-member supermajority that is required to bring bills to the Senate floor without Democratic support.



Gutierrez first ran for SD-19 last year after then-state Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, was convicted of 11 felonies including fraud and money laundering and resigned. Gutierrez finished third out of eight in the special election to replace Uresti, which went to a runoff between Flores and former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego, D-Alpine. Flores' triumph over Gallego weeks later marked an embarrassing defeat for Democrats in a district they had long held.

Unlike when he ran in the special election, Gutierrez will have to give up his House seat this time. One Democrat, Liz Campos, is already running in the safely Democratic district, while another, Jennifer Ramos, has not declared but has said she would run if Gutierrez vacated the seat for another SD-19 bid. Campos is Uresti's former chief of staff, while Ramos is a former member of the San Antonio City Council. She was an aide to Gutierrez when he was on the council before getting appointed to fill his seat when he ran for state representative.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Left in the Friend Zone During 'Kiss Me Cam' at Spurs Game Read More

  2. Interactive Map Shows Which San Antonio Neighborhoods Are Likely to Spend the Most on Halloween Candy Read More

  3. New Video Shows Presidential Candidate Julián Castro Touring His Old High School, Sharing Embarrassing Yearbook Photo Read More

  4. Gruesome Crash on I-35 in San Antonio Causes Extended Highway Closure Read More

  5. Business Interests Aren't Done Trying to Shred San Antonio's Paid Sick Time Ordinance Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation