Friday, November 1, 2019

Julián Castro Has Raised Enough Cash to Stay in the Presidential Race

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 10:17 AM

GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Julián Castro supporters can stop biting their nails. For now.

The former San Antonio mayor and current Democratic presidential long shot has reached his $800,000 fundraising goal, meeting an Oct. 31 deadline to keep his campaign afloat.

The campaign said in a press release that it had pulled in more than $1 million for October from nearly 50,000 donors. That haul will allow Castro to “sustain the campaign and make a push for the November and December Democratic debates.”

To qualify for the November debate stage, candidates need 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four approved national polls or 5% in two early-state polls.



Earlier this month, Castro issued a plea to raise $800,000 by Oct. 31 so he could remain the race, saying in a message to supporters that if he didn't, he had "no choice but to end my race for President."

