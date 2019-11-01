Julián Castro Has Raised Enough Cash to Stay in the Presidential Race

Julián Castro supporters can stop biting their nails. For now.The former San Antonio mayor and current Democratic presidential long shot has reached his $800,000 fundraising goal, meeting an Oct. 31 deadline to keep his campaign afloat.The campaign said in a press release that it had pulled in more than $1 million for October from nearly 50,000 donors. That haul will allow Castro to “sustain the campaign and make a push for the November and December Democratic debates.”To qualify for the November debate stage, candidates need 165,000 individual donors and to earn either 3% in four approved national polls or 5% in two early-state polls.Earlier this month, Castro issued a plea to raise $800,000 by Oct. 31 so he could remain the race, saying in a message to supporters that if he didn't, he had "no choice but to end my race for President."

