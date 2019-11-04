Email
Monday, November 4, 2019

Julián Castro's Presidential Campaign Told Staffers They May Want to Look for Other Work

Posted By on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 2:43 PM

GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro will refocus his 2020 presidential bid on Iowa, Nevada and Texas and has informed staffers layoffs may be coming, CNN reports, citing people familiar with the plans.

Castro's campaign has been considered a long shot since it launched in January. Last month, the candidate — who's polling in the single digits — warned that if he couldn't raise $800,000 by the end of October, he'd be forced to withdraw.

Donors helped Castro meet that goal, and CNN reports that he has no immediate plan to drop from the race. However, citing its unnamed source, the network said top campaign leadership wanted to be as "clear as possible" with staffers that they're free to look for other work.

Observers have been waiting for the crowded Democratic presidential field to narrow, and the news from Castro's camp is another recent indication that time may soon be at hand.



On Friday, former El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke Friday withdrew from the race, and California Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign recently announced it would be cutting staff.

