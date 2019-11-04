Email
Monday, November 4, 2019

San Antonio Paid Out $357,000 to City Workers on Administrative Leave, According to Investigation

Posted By on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 3:32 PM

Don't forget to collect your check on the way out.

The city of San Antonio has doled out nearly $357,000 in administrative leave pay since the beginning of 2016, according to a new report by KSAT 12, citing what the station called a months-long investigation.

Most often, municipalities put workers on paid administrative leave when they're come under scrutiny for potential rules violations.

The majority of workers who received the administrative leave payouts later resigned or were terminated, KSAT reports, citing city HR documents. Often, the reasons for their firing were not made public, according to the story.



"The city strives to minimize the duration of time an employee is on administrative leave," the city said in a statement supplied to KSAT. "With over 12,000 employees, every personnel matter is different and is handled accordingly. In situations where an investigation is needed, use of administrative leave mitigates risk while allowing for due process to occur."

The report cites the example of Robert Murdock, the city's former military affairs director, saying he took home $20,200 in administrative leave payments after resigning in February 2016. San Antonio officials have never explained the reason for his departure. 


