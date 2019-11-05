Email
Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Andreen McDonald Will Finally Be Laid to Rest Next Month, Family Asking for Donations

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Almost a year after going missing, Andreen McDonald will soon be laid to rest.

Funeral services have been announced for McDonald, who was last seen on February 28 and was reported missing the next day. Her husband, Andre McDonald, was quickly named a suspect. The 29-year-old woman's body, which appeared to have been set on fire, was found in a field in north Bexar County in July. Andre McDonald was arrested soon after the discovery and charged with first-degree murder.

Now, friends and family of Andreen McDonald will be able to say goodbye during a Saturday, December 7, service at Sunset Memorial Park. Her family is asking for donations to the Norwich Primary School in Jamaica, which she attended, in lieu of flowers.

Meanwhile, Andre McDonald's trial is set to begin on November 15. If convicted, he could face up to 99 years or life in prison.



