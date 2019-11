Feds Flag Five San Antonio Nursing Homes for Abuse and Neglect Allegations

The federal government has flagged five San Antonio nursing homes for alleged instances of abuse and neglect, the Express-News reports The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, issued the warnings about Retama Manor Nursing Center-San Antonio West, River City Care Center, San Pedro Manor, Senior Care of Windcrest and Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.A flag by CMS's online Nursing Home Compare database indicates that a facility has a confirmed neglect or abuse report within the past year or an incident that could have harmed a resident within each of the past two years.The agency began displaying its warning icon — a raised hand inside a red circle — on database listings late last month. The listings also include ratings of nursing homes based on health inspections, quality and staffing levels.All five local facilities flagged for abuse and neglect also had poor ratings on the Nursing Home Compare system. Of the 68 San Antonio nursing homes listed, more than two-thirds rated below or much below average, according to the' analysis.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.