Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Feds Flag Five San Antonio Nursing Homes for Abuse and Neglect Allegations

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 10:20 AM

The federal government has flagged five San Antonio nursing homes for alleged instances of abuse and neglect, the Express-News reports.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, issued the warnings about Retama Manor Nursing Center-San Antonio West, River City Care Center, San Pedro Manor, Senior Care of Windcrest and Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A flag by CMS's online Nursing Home Compare database indicates that a facility has a confirmed neglect or abuse report within the past year or an incident that could have harmed a resident within each of the past two years.

The agency began displaying its warning icon — a raised hand inside a red circle — on database listings late last month. The listings also include ratings of nursing homes based on health inspections, quality and staffing levels.



All five local facilities flagged for abuse and neglect also had poor ratings on the Nursing Home Compare system. Of the 68 San Antonio nursing homes listed, more than two-thirds rated below or much below average, according to the Express-News' analysis.

