Investigators Find Man with Explosive at Sexual Assault Suspect's Elmendorf Home

Local authorities arrested a man for possession of explosives while searching for a separate suspect accused of raping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office were looking for Raul Casas Campos, who allegedly lured an ex-girlfriend to his home in Elmendorf, forced her inside at gunpoint, tied her up and brutally sexually assaulted her Monday afternoon. He fled and she called 911.While on their search for Campos, they spotted his friend Daniel Joseph Gaitano leaving the home in Campos' vehicle while wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a grenade, KSAT reports . A K9 on the scene led investigators to more explosives inside Campos' home.Authorities arrested Gaitano at the scene, and are continuing to search for Campos, 34, as of Tuesday morning. Sheriff Javier Salazar advised the public to exercise caution if they see Campos and consider him armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can alert authorities by calling (210) 335-6000.

If you have any information on Campos’ whereabouts, please contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000. https://t.co/HlTMqo6HuW

