Tuesday, November 5, 2019

San Antonio Barely Ranks In Top Quarter on List of Best Places for Veterans

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / STUART SEEGER
  • Wikimedia Commons / Stuart Seeger
Based on a new study, San Antonio may want to rethink its "Military City, U.S.A" nickname.

Four other Texas cities scored higher than SA on a new ranking by financial site WalletHub of the best and worst places for veterans to live. Indeed, it barely made the top quartile of the 100-city list, sliding in at No. 21.

For the curious, Austin ranked 2nd, Fort Worth 13th, Plano 14th and Laredo 19th. Tampa, Florida, took the top prize.

Of course, the validity of such lists comes down to the methodology. According to WalletHub, it weighed factors including the share of military skill-related jobs, housing affordability, quality of Veteran Affairs health facilities and the rates of veteran poverty, unemployment and homelessness.

While San Antonio scored well on data related to quality of life, its overall score was dragged down by health-related factors such as the availability and quality of VA health facilities.



Even so, it's hard to imagine a mediocre score on one list sinking San Antonio's popularity with vets. One other recent study named it as the best place in the U.S. for military retirees, and by the city's count, some 55,000 call it home.

