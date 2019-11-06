Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Julián Castro Beat the Odds By Staying in the Presidential Race Longer Than Beto O’Rourke. How Much Longer Will He Hold On?

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 7:33 AM

click to enlarge LUKE HAROLD
  • Luke Harold
A year ago, it seemed unlikely Beto O’Rourke would be the first of the two Texans vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination to bow out.

After all, he’d just raised $80 million in a widely covered Senate race to take down Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and he pulled in an eye-popping $6.1 million on the first day of his presidential bid. Early on, he lagged only former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders in polling.

But O’Rourke pulled the plug on his campaign Friday, a day after former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro met an ambitious $800,000 fundraising goal that allowed his campaign to hang in.

The difference? Castro seems to understand how to run a tightly tuned underdog campaign — and apparently has a higher pain threshold.



Months ago, as O’Rourke’s Democratic rivals mobilized campaign staff and volunteers in key states, the former El Paso congressman still hadn’t cobbled together his infrastructure, according to a recent Politico analysis.

“Lawmakers and major Democratic donors could not get calls returned,” the website reported. “When the campaign’s skeletal staff promised to reach out, it sometimes forgot.”

O’Rourke’s lack of focus also showed up in the debates, where he seemed stiff, adrift and unable to marshal the oratorical skills that fueled his Senate campaign.

Castro, in contrast, aggressively grabbed mic time, punched up at opponents and scored points by depicting himself as the race’s top immigration expert. He even turned O’Rourke into a hapless punching bag, calling out the El Pasoan for opposing the decriminalization of border crossings.

O’Rourke added well-regarded Jen O’Malley Dillon to manage his campaign and pepped up his performance in the last debate by saying he supported a mandatory buyback of assault weapons. The latter was a politically questionable move, but one that at least grabbed headlines.

But by then, it was too late.

O’Rourke’s fundraising and voter support had already taken too great a hit. He pulled in just $4.5 million in the most recent quarter, roughly a third of the $13 million he raised the prior, and he’d slipped to the bottom rung in national polls.

“After O’Rourke was on a larger stage, people looked at the number of options available and he started to slip,” said David Crockett, a Trinity University political science professor.

While Castro has outlasted his higher profile rival, he’s still a longshot candidate, and his recent fundraising victory is no guarantee that he’ll even make the November debate. After all, he’s hovering around 1% in most national polls, and candidates need either 3% in four approved national polls or 5% in two early-state polls to qualify.

At the end of the day, Castro’s ability to outlast the campaign’s better-funded, higher-profile Texan may amount to his willingness to slog it out. He still has weeks of tough campaigning — and perhaps more skin-of-the-teeth fundraising — if he wants to stick it out to the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary.

Part of the perceived payoff for Castro may be the notion that if he performs well in the Texas primary, he could be a potentially attractive running mate for the Democratic nominee. Texas, after all, is perceived a key state that may be at play for the party for the first time in decades.

Even then, there are no guarantees.

“Castro’s been hanging on by his fingernails,” Crockett said. “He’s just not going to fall as fast or from the same heights that Beto O’Rourke did.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Photos Capture Man Crawling out of San Antonio River and Prostrating Himself in Front of River Walk Diners Read More

  2. Texas Voters Approve 9 of 10 Amendments to the State Constitution, Including Income Tax Ban Read More

  3. San Antonio Police Officer Who Used N-Word and Vulgar Language When Arresting Black Man Will Get His Job Back Read More

  4. Feds Flag Five San Antonio Nursing Homes for Abuse and Neglect Allegations Read More

  5. Andreen McDonald Will Finally Be Laid to Rest Next Month, Family Asking for Donations Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation