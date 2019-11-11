Monday, November 11, 2019
Gas Prices Dive to New Lows Across San Antonio
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 10:54 AM
-
Flickr / United Soybean Board
Frugal San Antonians may be elated to hear that gas prices are falling across the city.
While some stations are still charging $2.24 and higher per gallon, News 4 San Antonio reports
that prices dropped to $2.02 at Stanley's Ice Station off East Commerce St. downtown and at Bees Convenience Store near Pat Booker Road in Universal City.
A quick look at the Gas Buddy app — which surged in popularity during the Hurricane Harvey gaspocalypse
of 2017 — shows that prices have dropped across town. Those seeking a discounted fill up won't have much trouble finding gas at $2.04 to $2.09 per gallon, especially on the West Side.
So far, the best bets for low prices appear to be certain QuikTrip and Walmart locations. Costco and Sam's members also appear to be saving big.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, gas, gas station, gas prices, gasoline, gas pump, prices down, save money, QuikTrip, Walmart, Costco, Sam's, Gas Buddy, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.