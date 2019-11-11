Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 11, 2019

Gas Prices Dive to New Lows Across San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 10:54 AM

FLICKR / UNITED SOYBEAN BOARD
  • Flickr / United Soybean Board
Frugal San Antonians may be elated to hear that gas prices are falling across the city.

While some stations are still charging $2.24 and higher per gallon, News 4 San Antonio reports that prices dropped to $2.02 at Stanley's Ice Station off East Commerce St. downtown and at Bees Convenience Store near Pat Booker Road in Universal City.

A quick look at the Gas Buddy app — which surged in popularity during the Hurricane Harvey gaspocalypse of 2017 — shows that prices have dropped across town. Those seeking a discounted fill up won't have much trouble finding gas at $2.04 to $2.09 per gallon, especially on the West Side.

So far, the best bets for low prices appear to be certain QuikTrip and Walmart locations. Costco and Sam's members also appear to be saving big.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As San Antonio Contemplates a Pricy Transportation Plan, It Should Remember the Street of Broken Dreams Read More

  2. San Antonio Chapter of the Satanic Temple Launches Menstruatin' With Satan Charity Drive Read More

  3. City Staff Gives Green Light to Three E-Scooter Companies to Remain in San Antonio Read More

  4. Report: San Antonio Needs to Improve Reproductive Health Access Read More

  5. Rebeca Martinez Balances a Sense of Humor with a Desire to Inspire Confidence in the Judiciary Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation