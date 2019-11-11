Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 11, 2019

San Antonio Bike Share Program Faces Rocky Future After Losing Its Top Sponsor

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 9:47 AM

Participants in Cyclovia pedal bikes from the Southwest General Hospital-sponsored share program. - INSTAGRAM / SWELLCYCLESA
  • Instagram / swellcyclesa
  • Participants in Cyclovia pedal bikes from the Southwest General Hospital-sponsored share program.
After the loss of its chief sponsor, San Antonio's nonprofit bike share program faces grim prospects, according to a new report.

The program — which lets users rent bikes from 65 docking stations around the city — may shut down unless it's able to lasso a new funder, San Antonio Bike Share Executive Director JD Simpson told the Rivard Report. Previous sponsor Southwest General Hospital withdrew early from its agreement.

While Simpson told the news site that the program has enough money to operate past the end of the year, its longer-term prospects are dim unless it can find a major underwriter.

Memberships and user fees cover 70% of the group’s operating expenses, according to the Rivard Report. However, that income has dropped by roughly a third since the arrival of dockless e-scooters last year.



Rental bikes and scooters are both intended to help commuters fill in the "last mile" between public transit and their final destinations. That means the loss of the bike share program could hinder efforts to reduce automobile traffic to cut congestion and pollution.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As San Antonio Contemplates a Pricy Transportation Plan, It Should Remember the Street of Broken Dreams Read More

  2. San Antonio Chapter of the Satanic Temple Launches Menstruatin' With Satan Charity Drive Read More

  3. City Staff Gives Green Light to Three E-Scooter Companies to Remain in San Antonio Read More

  4. Report: San Antonio Needs to Improve Reproductive Health Access Read More

  5. Rebeca Martinez Balances a Sense of Humor with a Desire to Inspire Confidence in the Judiciary Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation