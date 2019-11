San Antonio Man Threw Family Dog Across the Room, Killing Pet After Mother Didn't Let Him Have Woman Over for Sex

A San Antonio man was arrested Saturday over allegations he killed his mother's dog because she didn't let him have a woman over for sex.Police said James Garcia became upset after his mother "refused permission for a woman to enter her home in order for [Garcia] to have sex in his bedroom" on October 24. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, Garcia has lived with his parents intermittently over the past four years.Garcia, 39, was allegedly so upset that his mother denied the booty call that he grabbed her small dog, Roxy, and threw it forcefully across the room . Roxy was rushed to the veterinarian, though she was pronounced dead. The veterinarian said that Garcia threw the dog so hard that its heart burst, causing the animal to bleed to death Garcia reportedly left the home after the incident, but returned when police were at the scene. He allegedly apologized for killing the dog.He has since been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal and given a $5,000 bond.

