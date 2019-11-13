Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

H-E-B Receipt Helps San Antonio Police Track Down Murder Suspect in 2016 Stabbing

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A man has been arrested after an H-E-B Grocery Co. receipt found on a murder victim's body led police to the evidence incriminating him.

According to multiple reports, Ruth Valdez's body was found along Isom Road on February 17, 2016. She had been stabbed to death and had an H-E-B shopping bag over her head. Inside the bag and stuck to the victim's face was a receipt, dated from the day before.

Investigators eventually went to the H-E-B store where the receipt was from — a location on West Avenue just two miles away from where Valdez's body was found. Upon reviewing the store's surveillance footage, authorities found evidence of Valdez making a purchase at the pharmacy with a man named Hashim Hashim.

Hashim, 66, had been dating Valdez, 49, according to the victim's daughters.



Police tried interviewing Hashim in March 2016, but were unsuccessful since the suspect primarily speaks Arabic. He was able to tell police that he was an Iraqi refugee by way of Syria. While local authorities made arrangements to bring in a translator, Hashim reportedly moved to upstate New York, where he was later arrested for felony domestic violence against another woman.

Police have yet to find the clothes Hashim was wearing the day he went to H-E-B with Valdez, though he said he may have left them at another woman's home. Though he admitted to going to the grocery store with Valdez, the suspect has not confessed to killing her. Hashim's DNA was reportedly found on Valdez's clothes and body.

Hashim was arrested Monday and his bail has been set at $200,000.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Substitute Teacher Arrested After Video Shows Her Hit, Stomp Student's Head at Central Texas School Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Threw Family Dog Across the Room, Killing Pet After Mother Didn't Let Him Have Woman Over for Sex Read More

  3. Gov. Greg Abbott Is Likely to Follow Examples of Prior Republican Texas Governors and Let Rodney Reed Die Read More

  4. Report: Two of Energy Secretary Rick Perry's Political Backers Won 'Potentially Lucrative' Ukraine Oil and Gas Deal Read More

  5. San Antonio Ranks in Top Five Cities Where Rent Is Becoming Less Affordable Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation