Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales Joins Calls for Gov. Abbott to Stop Rodney Reed Execution

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 11:16 AM

click image COURTESY OF FREE RODNEY REED
  • Courtesy of Free Rodney Reed
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is the latest public figure to join the outcry over the pending execution of Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed.

In a letter to Governor Greg Abbott, Gonzales calls for further investigation into the case, which would require a stay of Reed's scheduled November 20 execution. Reed was found guilty of raping and killing 19-year-old Stacey Stites in 1996. However, in recent weeks, everyday citizens, celebrities and a bipartisan group of elected officials have called for a halt in Reed's execution based on new evidence.

"Many people have reached out to urge you to grant a reprieve to Rodney Reed. I write to add my voice to theirs," Gonzales said in the letter. "We should not execute any person when there are unresolved doubts about their guilt."

Reed, who is black, has argued that Stites' fiancée, Jimmy Fennell — a white man and former police officer — killed her because she was having an affair with Reed. A prison inmate who served alongside Fennell, who spent nearly a decade incarcerated for kidnapping and raping a woman he had arrested, claimed Fennell bragged about killing Stites and said, "I had to kill my n—a-loving fiancée."



Reed's alleged affair with the victim was never proven during his trial. The all-white jury took Reed's semen being found in the victim as proof of rape. Now, Reed's lawyers are asking for tests of DNA from the crime scene. Forensic experts argue that it's "impossible" Reed committed the crime.

"There are simply too many unanswered questions surrounding the Rodney Reed case to continue forward with a November 20th execution," Gonzales wrote. "I do now know if Rodney Reed is guilty or innocent, but the harm done by executing an innocent man is immeasurable. There is no harm in taking our time to ensure we get it right."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. H-E-B Receipt Helps San Antonio Police Track Down Murder Suspect in 2016 Stabbing Read More

  2. San Antonio Ranks in Top Five Cities Where Rent Is Becoming Less Affordable Read More

  3. Substitute Teacher Arrested After Video Shows Her Hit, Stomp Student's Head at Central Texas School Read More

  4. Julián Castro Won't Qualify for the November Debate — Here's Why He Isn't Just Throwing in the Towel Read More

  5. Gov. Greg Abbott Is Likely to Follow Examples of Prior Republican Texas Governors and Let Rodney Reed Die Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation