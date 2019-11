Board Looks Ready to Approve African American Studies for Texas Public Schools

The Texas State Board of Education, which has long stood in the way of approving ethnic studies courses for public schools, appears ready to clear the way for an African American studies course.After hearing input from dozens of educators, students and experts at a Wednesday public hearing, board members indicated readiness to green light an elective course for next year, according a Texas Tribune report . African American studies would not be a required class, however."We will be passing this," said board member Pat Hardy, a Fort Worth Republican, who once expressed skepticism about approving Latinx history courses.The pending approval of an African American studies class suggests a significant shift is underway at the Republican-controlled board. In 2014, the board — which oversees school curricula and textbooks — voted down a proposal to create a Mexican American studies course, calling it divisive.The board will now work to set standards for an African American studies curriculum, which will be modeled on an existing Dallas ISD class. A final vote is scheduled for April.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.