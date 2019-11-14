Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Debate Over Protected Lanes on Broadway Ends With Unanimous Vote to Shift Bikes to Side Streets

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge A cyclist pedals north from downtown on Broadway. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • A cyclist pedals north from downtown on Broadway.
City council voted unanimously on Thursday to construct protected lanes that would shift cyclists off of Broadway just north of downtown. But it was apparent that months of disagreement over the plan hasn't faded.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Roberto Treviño, downtown's councilman, have engaged in a public pissing match over whether the mile-long stretch of Broadway between I-35 and Houston Street should accommodate bikes.

Thursday's vote authorized $6 million to build protected lanes on the side streets Avenue B and North Alamo, dealing a defeat to Nirenberg and District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales, who wanted Broadway to accommodate both bikes and cars all the way from Hildebrand Avenue to Houston Street.

Treviño, buoyed by a recent recommendation from city staff, has argued that extending the lanes all the way down Broadway would create safety risks and slow traffic.

"The focus of the Broadway and Avenue B and North Alamo design has always been to create a pedestrian-focused experience," Treviño said. "This design is the safer option for all, as it provides wide sidewalks, protected intersections and two-way protected bike lanes in addition to other safety and aesthetic amenities."



Despite his vote to approve the funds, Mayor Ron Nirenberg wasn't about to let things go.

“Anyone who has lived in this city for more than a few years knows that we have made many regretful decisions about transportation in the past,” he said. “We will regret the decision to exclude bike lanes from Broadway.”

The continued sniping suggests the fight isn't yet over. Council is expected to vote early next year on zoning the area could provide another opportunity for Nirenberg to bring up the issue.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Substitute Teacher Arrested After Video Shows Her Hit, Stomp Student's Head at Central Texas School Read More

  2. San Antonio Ranks in Top Five Cities Where Rent Is Becoming Less Affordable Read More

  3. H-E-B Receipt Helps San Antonio Police Track Down Murder Suspect in 2016 Stabbing Read More

  4. Julián Castro Won't Qualify for the November Debate — Here's Why He Isn't Just Throwing in the Towel Read More

  5. Gov. Greg Abbott Is Likely to Follow Examples of Prior Republican Texas Governors and Let Rodney Reed Die Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation