Lyft Scooters Will Leave San Antonio After Being Recommend to Stay in City Over Other Companies

Lyft Scooters, we hardly knew ya!Shortly after San Antonio city staff recommended Lyft as one of three finalists for contracts to rent e-scooters here, the company is bowing out of the market, KSAT reports Lyft Scooters expects to close down in six U.S. markets, including the Alamo City, by the end of next week. The company's rideshare service is expected to remain in operation, however.The city will continue talks with Lime and Razor, the other two recommended companies, according to KSAT. Staff could recommend sticking with just two vendors or boost runner-up Bird into the third slot.Council is expected to vote on the contracts December 12, when it approves new rules that limit the number of operators here to three firms with 3,000 total scooters.

