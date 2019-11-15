Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 15, 2019

Man Arrested After Flashing Multiple Women at San Antonio Park

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
Police have picked up a San Antonio man after multiple women accused him of exposing himself at a local park.

Police arrested Andres Arredondo Wednesday nearly a month after reports of a man flashing "several females" at Friedrich Wilderness Park. Police responded to the scene October 17, the day of the alleged incidents, and interviewed multiple witnesses who described the unwanted exposure.

The women told authorities that Arredondo had followed them while they walked at the park, then pulled down his shorts and stared at them.

Park employees were able to snap photos of Arredondo's vehicle before he fled, according to arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT. Those photos allowed police to track down the suspect. Witnesses from the park later identified Arredondo as the flasher in a photo lineup, authorities say.



Arredondo has been charged with indecent exposure. His bail was set at $1,500.
Location Details Friedrich Wilderness Park
21395 Milsa
San Antonio, TX
(210) 564-6400
General Services
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales Joins Calls for Gov. Abbott to Stop Rodney Reed Execution Read More

  2. Board Looks Ready to Approve African American Studies for Texas Public Schools Read More

  3. Debate Over Protected Lanes on Broadway Ends With Unanimous Vote to Shift Bikes to Side Streets Read More

  4. Substitute Teacher Arrested After Video Shows Her Hit, Stomp Student's Head at Central Texas School Read More

  5. San Antonio Ranks in Top Five Cities Where Rent Is Becoming Less Affordable Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation