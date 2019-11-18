Email
Monday, November 18, 2019

San Antonio Police Searching for Three Suspects Who Robbed Gas Station, Killed Man With Baseball Bat

Posted By on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A San Antonio man is dead after being attacked by robbers at a gas station Sunday night.

According to multiple reports, three men attacked the victim while robbing a Citgo gas station in Northwest San Antonio after 10 p.m. on Sunday. KSAT reports that at least one of the thieves used a baseball bat to strike the man in the head.

A witness told police that they saw the perpetrators flee the scene following the robbery.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man for 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.



According to a KSAT report, police suspect that drugs played a part in the attack. Authorities are now searching for the suspects.

