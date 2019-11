San Antonio Police Searching for Three Suspects Who Robbed Gas Station, Killed Man With Baseball Bat

A San Antonio man is dead after being attacked by robbers at a gas station Sunday night.According to multiple reports, three men attacked the victim while robbing a Citgo gas station in Northwest San Antonio after 10 p.m. on Sunday. KSAT reports that at least one of the thieves used a baseball bat to strike the man in the head.A witness told police that they saw the perpetrators flee the scene following the robbery.Paramedics attempted to revive the man for 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.According to a KSAT report , police suspect that drugs played a part in the attack. Authorities are now searching for the suspects.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.