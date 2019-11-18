Monday, November 18, 2019
San Antonio Police Searching for Three Suspects Who Robbed Gas Station, Killed Man With Baseball Bat
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 12:57 PM
A San Antonio man is dead after being attacked by robbers at a gas station Sunday night.
According to multiple reports, three men attacked the victim while robbing a Citgo gas station in Northwest San Antonio after 10 p.m. on Sunday. KSAT reports
that at least one of the thieves used a baseball bat to strike the man in the head.
A witness told police that they saw the perpetrators flee the scene
following the robbery.
Paramedics attempted to revive the man
for 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.
According to a KSAT report
, police suspect that drugs played a part in the attack. Authorities are now searching for the suspects.
