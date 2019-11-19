Email
Tuesday, November 19, 2019

San Antonio Lands Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's Rating of Cities for LGBTQ+ Equality

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 3:17 PM

San Antonio has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's latest Municipal Equality Index, which assesses LGBTQ+ equality in U.S. cities.

The seventh annual MEI, conducted in partnership with the Equality Federation Institute, assigned scores to 506 cities, including 25 in Texas. It ranks municipalities based on non-discrimination laws, employment practices, services, law enforcement and public positions on equality.

The average score for Texas cities is 41 out of 100 points, below the national average of 60. San Antonio was one of just four cities in the Lone Star State to score 100 points.

Here's the rundown of all 25 Texas cities on the list:
  • San Antonio — 100
  • Amarillo — 5
  • Arlington — 58
  • Austin — 100
  • Brownsville — 15
  • College Station — 12
  • Corpus Christi — 48
  • Dallas — 100
  • Denton — 57
  • El Paso — 53
  • Fort Worth — 100
  • Garland — 14
  • Grand Prairie — 27
  • Houston — 70
  • Irving — 36
  • Killeen — 19
  • Laredo — 0
  • Lubbock — 26
  • McAllen — 19
  • McKinney — 26
  • Mesquite — 17
  • Pasadena — 14
  • Plano — 69
  • Round Rock — 12
  • Waco — 22

