Tuesday, November 19, 2019
San Antonio Lands Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's Rating of Cities for LGBTQ+ Equality
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 3:17 PM
San Antonio has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's latest Municipal Equality Index
, which assesses LGBTQ+ equality in U.S. cities.
The seventh annual MEI, conducted in partnership with the Equality Federation Institute, assigned scores to 506 cities, including 25 in Texas. It ranks municipalities based on non-discrimination laws, employment practices, services, law enforcement and public positions on equality.
The average score for Texas cities is 41 out of 100 points, below the national average of 60. San Antonio was one of just four cities in the Lone Star State to score 100 points.
Here's the rundown of all 25 Texas cities on the list:
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
- San Antonio — 100
- Amarillo — 5
- Arlington — 58
- Austin — 100
- Brownsville — 15
- College Station — 12
- Corpus Christi — 48
- Dallas — 100
- Denton — 57
- El Paso — 53
- Fort Worth — 100
- Garland — 14
- Grand Prairie — 27
- Houston — 70
- Irving — 36
- Killeen — 19
- Laredo — 0
- Lubbock — 26
- McAllen — 19
- McKinney — 26
- Mesquite — 17
- Pasadena — 14
- Plano — 69
- Round Rock — 12
- Waco — 22
Tags: LGBTQ, San Antonio, Texas, non-discrimination, employment, public policy, protections, law enforcement, Municipal Equality Index, Human Rights Campaign, Equality Federation Institute, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.