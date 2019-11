San Antonio Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in North Star Mall Parking Lot After She Finds Man in Her Backseat

A woman was robbed inside her vehicle when leaving North Star Mall Monday night.According to a News 4 San Antonio report , a woman exited the mall around 9 p.m. and got into her car. Once she was already inside, she saw a man in her backseat.Police told the news station the man pulled a gun and robbed her . The suspect then forced the woman to drive him across the street. The victim told police the suspect got out of her vehicle at that point and ran to a nearby apartment complex.The suspect reportedly got away with the woman's belongings but did not physically injure her. Police are now searching for the thief . Information about his appearance has not yet been released.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.