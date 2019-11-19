Email
Tuesday, November 19, 2019

San Antonio Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in North Star Mall Parking Lot After She Finds Man in Her Backseat

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A woman was robbed inside her vehicle when leaving North Star Mall Monday night.

According to a News 4 San Antonio report, a woman exited the mall around 9 p.m. and got into her car. Once she was already inside, she saw a man in her backseat.

Police told the news station the man pulled a gun and robbed her. The suspect then forced the woman to drive him across the street. The victim told police the suspect got out of her vehicle at that point and ran to a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect reportedly got away with the woman's belongings but did not physically injure her. Police are now searching for the thief. Information about his appearance has not yet been released.



