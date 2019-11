Fight at North Star Mall Between Groups of Teen Boys Ends in Double Stabbing

Less than 48 hours after a woman was robbed after finding a man in her backseat in the parking lot of North Star Mall, the San Antonio shopping hotspot is once again making headlines.According to multiple reports, two teens were injured during a fight that broke out at the mall Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene around 8:40 p.m. and told KSAT that two groups of teenage boys were fighting inside near clothing store Forever 21. During the altercation, one suspect pulled out a weapon and stabbed two other teens.Sgt. Richard Silva told reporters at the scene that the stabbings caused the battling youths to scatter throughout and around the mall . Authorities were later able to detain five of them for questioning.While investigating the scene , police found a weapon on the premises but were unable to say whether it was the weapon used during the fight.KSAT reports that the two injured boys — reportedly between 16 and 18 years old — were taken to University Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.Police have since arrested 18-year-old Anthony Rodriguez. He's been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

