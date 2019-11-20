Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Homegrown: Think You Know All the Benefits of Buying Local? Here are a Few You May Have Missed, San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ESPERANZA PEACE & JUSTICE CENTER
  • Courtesy of the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
As we head into the holiday season, the Current’s annual Buy Local issue aims to highlight local makers and artisans and provide gift ideas that can keep your hard-earned dollars in the Alamo City.

The familiar refrain from shop-local advocates is that there’s a civic benefit to helping out local entrepreneurs — namely that the dollars we spend translate into jobs, wages and benefits for people in our community.

To be sure, there’s economic research to back up that argument, but there’s also a wealth of data that shows shopping local has benefits beyond providing paychecks to folks in our hometown.

“When you support local businesses, you’re not just supporting jobs, you’re investing in your economy,” said Janie Barrera, CEO of San Antonio-based LiftFund, a nonprofit that provides loans for small businesses unable to borrow from traditional lenders such as banks.



Barrera’s organization estimates that every $1 it loans yields a $14 return on investment for the San Antonio community, not just in jobs but also income for families and new tax revenue.

Indeed, recent economic studies suggest that retail conglomerates are more likely to skirt their tax obligations than small, locally owned businesses. That’s means more money is likely to flow to municipal coffers when shoppers spend with local makers and retailers.

Another advantage of buying locally is the ability to make informed choices, experts point out. As more consumers worry about the quality safety of food they put into their bodies and the ethical sourcing of materials, doing business locally allows them to more easily ask questions before they spend.

Need more convincing about the benefits of buying local?

Economic research suggest shopping with homegrown businesses offers benefits from reducing pay disparity to improving community health. Here’s a sampling of studies compiled by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a 45-year-old group dedicated to pushing back at corporate consolidation:
A 2012 examination of Salt Lake City-area businesses found that independently owned retailers returned more than half of their revenue to the local economy, compared to just 14 percent for national chains. Why was that? The indies spent more on local labor, locally sourced goods and services from other local businesses.

The consolidation of large corporations at the expense of smaller ones in the U.S. and U.K. contributed to the growing income inequality in both countries, according to a 2015 academic study. While big corporations tend to pay highly skilled workers better than small businesses do, low- and middle-skill workers are often paid less at big businesses than at small ones, potentially fueling wage disparity.

A community’s overall wellbeing is tied to its number of locally created businesses, according to several studies, including a 2011 analysis from the Cambridge Journal of Regions, Economy, and Society. That particular study showed U.S. counties boasting vibrant small-business sectors faced lower rates of mortality and a lower prevalence of obesity and diabetes, which it chalked up to “collective efficacy” — the idea that residents act together for mutual gain.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in North Star Mall Parking Lot After She Finds Man in Her Backseat Read More

  2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tweets That He's 'Headed to Bill Miller's' After Chick-fil-A Stops Donations to Anti-LGBTQ Groups Read More

  3. Amber Alert for Missing Hondo Teen Discontinued Because Residents Complained About Notifications Read More

  4. As City Moves on Fossil-Fuel Reduction Goals, CPS Energy Considering a No-Bid Contract to Use More Natural Gas Read More

  5. Trump's Use of Eminent Domain to Grab Texans' Land for Border Wall Isn't the First Time He's to Tried Seize Property Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation