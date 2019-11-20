Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Texas Highways Are Actually Really Terrible, According to New Study

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge PEXELS / ALEKSANDAR PASARIC
  • Pexels / Aleksandar Pasaric
The Lone Star State may have more miles of highway than any other state, but that doesn't mean they're in good condition. Indeed, a new study suggests they're actually pretty lousy.

In a comparison of road conditions in all 50 states, Texas ranked the 17th worst in the U.S., according to research from consumer news website Consumer Affairs.

To establish its rankings, Consumer Affairs weighed the amount each state spends per mile of road, automobile crash fatalities per road mile, a survey sent to motorists in each state and the percentage of roads in good, fair and poor condition.

Just 22% of Texas' roads are rated as being in good condition by the Federal Highway Administration, while 11% are in poor condition. The state's spending of $45,000 per mile isn't on the low end of the survey, but it significantly lags states such as Maryland ($106,000 per mile) and Massachusetts ($104,000 per mile).



The findings seem to back up a May 2019 report by nonpartisan infrastructure group Repair Priorities, which found that Texas highways are in a state of deterioration. That study blamed the state for devoting too much spending to new roads and not enough to maintaining existing ones.

Texas averaged around $7 billion in annual state highway spending between 2009 and 2014, according to Repair Priorities. Around half went to highway expansion rather than upkeep.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in North Star Mall Parking Lot After She Finds Man in Her Backseat Read More

  2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tweets That He's 'Headed to Bill Miller's' After Chick-fil-A Stops Donations to Anti-LGBTQ Groups Read More

  3. Amber Alert for Missing Hondo Teen Discontinued Because Residents Complained About Notifications Read More

  4. San Antonio Lands Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's Rating of Cities for LGBTQ+ Equality Read More

  5. As City Moves on Fossil-Fuel Reduction Goals, CPS Energy Considering a No-Bid Contract to Use More Natural Gas Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation