Three Suspects Found with Estimated $60,000 Worth of Meth at H-E-B in Karnes County

Three people were arrested Wednesday after authorities with the Karnes County Sheriff's Office busted them with more than a pound of meth in an H-E-B parking lot.Authorities from the Karnes County Sheriff's Office, ATF and Homeland Security were investigating the trio, who haven't been identified due to the ongoing investigation. Authorities caught up them in an H-E-B parking lot in Kenedy, a small town about 60 miles south of the Alamo City.The suspects were reportedly busted with 1.36 pounds, or 604 grams, of crystal meth worth an estimated $60,000. Law enforcement officials believe the suspects intended to sell the drugs."This is a substantial amount of [meth] to be seized and puts a dent into the drug trade in Karnes County," read a post on the KCSO's Facebook page.The suspects are now in federal custody and facing charges including delivery of a controlled substance.

