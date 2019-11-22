Email
Friday, November 22, 2019

Five Ways to Give Back to the San Antonio Community

Posted By on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM

If you want to keep your holiday spending as local as possible, why stop at buying gifts for family and friends? Consider these SA-based nonprofits as you set aside cash for charitable giving.

Interfaith Welcome Coalition
The Trump administration’s hardline immigration policies have made life difficult for those fleeing dangerous conditions in their countries of origin. The Interfaith Welcome Coalition counters those disturbing efforts by providing a helping hand to refugees, asylum seekers and at-risk immigrants. interfaithwelcomecoalition.org.

San Antonio Food Bank
The SA Food Bank serves nearly 60,000 people weekly, providing not just short-term sustenance but resources, including nutritional education, that help people become self-sufficient in the future. This year, the group announced a $24 million plan to help combat local poverty. safoodbank.org.

Healthy Futures of Texas
Healthy Futures works to reduce teen pregnancies through science-based approaches that help young people make good family planning decisions. Its educational programs have also helped reduce unwanted pregnancies in our community. hf-tx.org.



San Antonio AIDS Foundation
South Texas’ oldest and largest HIV/AIDS service organization provides free testing to 6,000 people annually. Its 818 Grayson St. site also helps those with HIV or AIDS obtain prescriptions, make it to doctor’s appointments and seek financial assistance. sanantonioaids.org.

P.E.A.C.E. Initiative
As San Antonio struggles with a domestic abuse epidemic, this coalition of grassroots organizations, public and private institutions and individuals works together to eradicate family violence through education and mobilization. thepeaceinitiative.net.

