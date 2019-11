Former Texas Governor Rick Perry Says Trump Is God's 'Chosen One'

Texans are used to former governor Rick Perry engaging in magical thinking, as he's done with climate change how Instragram works and his own electability as president Now, Perry — the Trump White House's outgoing energy secretary — appears sold on the idea that the Almighty stepped in to ordain that his boss be elected president."I'm a big believer that the God of our universe is still very active in the details of the day-to-day lives of government," Perry told Fox News in comments aired Sunday. "You know, Barack Obama doesn't get to be the President of the United States without being ordained by God. Neither did Donald Trump."Echoing a frequent talking point evangelical supporters use to explain away Trump's possible porn-star affair , lack of basic Bible literacy and failed marriages , Perry said just because Trump is God's instrument doesn't mean he's perfect.Further, Perry told Fox he and other White House evangelicals have worked to minister to Trump. The energy secretary even passed a page of information on Old Testament kings to the president."I said, 'Mr. President, I know there are people that say — you know, you said you were the chosen one.' And I said, 'You were.' I said, 'If you're a believing Christian, you understand God's plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.'"

