Latinx Professors at UT Release Report Demanding Equal Pay and Opportunities at the School

-
Jeff Gunn / Flickr Creative Commons
A committee of Latinx professors at the University of Texas at Austin is demanding that the school address what they say is a glaring disparity between their pay and that of Anglo counterparts.
On Friday, eight full-time UT faculty members presented a study called the Hispanic Equity Report, which they said shows wide gaps in pay, leadership opportunities, recruitment and retention for instructors, according to a report by Austin's KEYE-TV
.
The study, which analyzes pay for UT employees by ethnicity and race, shows that Latinx faculty members had the lowest median salaries, earning $47,000 in 2019. What's more, full-time Latinx professors make an average of $25,000 a year less than Anglo counterparts.
“You can work and swim as hard as you want, but it is a nearly zero correlation,” History Professor Alberto Martinez said during the presentation, UT's Daily Texan newspaper
reports. “Whatever salary you get is a process that has to do with random things, such as your tone or how much you wave your hand when you talk.”
The group wants UT, one of the nation's largest public universities, to invest $2.3 million annually to fix pay disparities, KEYE reports. It's also asking the school to promote more Latinx faculty into leadership positions.
UT officials responded by saying the university has been working this year to address pay disparities detailed in study.
"As the provost wrote the authors of the report, 'We are focused on taking real action, action that will lead to sustained change, and that requires real care and a deliberate approach,'" the school said in a written statement supplied to KEYE.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.