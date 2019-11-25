Email
Monday, November 25, 2019

San Antonio Man Reportedly Beat Wife Because He Was Upset They Left Bar Early

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man is facing charges after beating his wife so badly that she could be left blind.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, Ruben Ortiz and his wife were out drinking at a bar on November 10 when they began to argue. At one point during the quarrel, the woman told Ortiz she wanted to leave the bar.

Once the couple returned to their home on the far West Side, Ortiz began yelling at the woman, telling her he was upset that they left the bar early. The 49-year-old then allegedly punched the woman in the face, head and arms, the affidavit reveals. Ortiz also threw her onto the floor, which caused a fracture in her arm.

The woman's son saw her crying in the living room, at which point he called police. Ortiz reportedly fled the home before authorities arrived.



KSAT reports that the woman's right eye was swollen to the point that it was "almost completely shut" due to the assault. The victim reportedly needed emergency eye surgery. Doctors told the woman that her injuries could also cause her to go blind in her left eye.

Ortiz was arrested last Friday and has been charged with aggravated assault.

