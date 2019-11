San Antonio Man Struck By Wrong-Way Driver, Killed While Crossing Street to Taco Truck on South Side

A local man is dead after being stuck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.Police said Victor Mancha was leaving the R&J Saloon just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he and two other individuals decided to order from a taco truck across the street. wrong-way driver heading north in a southbound lane on South Flores reportedly struck Mancha. The 53-year-old victim was reportedly transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.Mancha later died at the hospital.Police at the scene said the driver stopped nearby and was held for questioning and given a field sobriety test. KSAT reports the driver was not intoxicated and won't be facing charges.

