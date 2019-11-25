Email
Monday, November 25, 2019

San Antonio Man Struck By Wrong-Way Driver, Killed While Crossing Street to Taco Truck on South Side

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A local man is dead after being stuck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Police said Victor Mancha was leaving the R&J Saloon just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he and two other individuals decided to order from a taco truck across the street.

A wrong-way driver heading north in a southbound lane on South Flores reportedly struck Mancha. The 53-year-old victim was reportedly transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Mancha later died at the hospital.



Police at the scene said the driver stopped nearby and was held for questioning and given a field sobriety test. KSAT reports the driver was not intoxicated and won't be facing charges.

