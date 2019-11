East Texas Chemical Explosion Occurred Less Than a Week After Trump Rescinded Plant Safety Protections

A blast at an East Texas chemical plant took place a week after the Trump administration rolled back safety rules meant to protect workers in such facilities and people living around them.The explosion, which occurred sometime before 1 a.m. Wednesday, injured two employees and a contractor at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches. It also damaged nearby homes and businesses and led to evacuation and shelter-in-place orders, USA Today reports Environmental groups pointed out that the timing of the disaster underscores the hazards of the Trump administration's rollback of environmental and industrial safety regulations."It’s appalling that just last week, the Trump administration rescinded the chemical disaster rule, which was designed to prevent exactly this type of tragic incident by mandating that companies use safer technologies, requiring third-party audits and public access to chemical safety information," said Stephanie Thomas, an organizer for Public Citizen's Texas office."Enough is enough. The EPA and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality must do their jobs and start putting the health of people over the profits of petrochemical companies."

