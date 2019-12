Man Kills Himself in Standoff with Police at Northeast San Antonio McDonald's

A San Antonio man is dead after a standoff with police early Monday morning.Multiple news outlets are reporting that police responded to a McDonald's near Interstate 35 and O'Connor Road around 12:30 a.m. A local man's son alerted police that he may have been suicidal and tracked his location to the parking lot of the fast food chain on the city's Northeast side.According to a report from News 4 San Antonio , the son initially attempted to talk to his father. After the man pulled out a gun, the son called the police.Negotiators at the scene attempted to help the man, who had barricaded himself inside his vehicle for several hours before he took his own life around 6 a.m.Police have not yet identified the man.

