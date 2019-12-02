Email
Monday, December 2, 2019

Man Kills Himself in Standoff with Police at Northeast San Antonio McDonald's

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A San Antonio man is dead after a standoff with police early Monday morning.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that police responded to a McDonald's near Interstate 35 and O'Connor Road around 12:30 a.m. A local man's son alerted police that he may have been suicidal and tracked his location to the parking lot of the fast food chain on the city's Northeast side.

According to a report from News 4 San Antonio, the son initially attempted to talk to his father. After the man pulled out a gun, the son called the police.

Negotiators at the scene attempted to help the man, who had barricaded himself inside his vehicle for several hours before he took his own life around 6 a.m.



Police have not yet identified the man.

