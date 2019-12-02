Email
Monday, December 2, 2019

Parents of Kameron Prescott, Boy Slain by Bexar County Deputies, File Federal Lawsuit

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 11:48 AM

Kameron Prescott - GOFUNDME
  • GoFundMe
  • Kameron Prescott
The parents of Kameron Prescott — a 6 year old fatally shot by Bexar County deputies while they pursued a suspect — have filed a federal lawsuit against the county, Fox San Antonio reports.

The complaint comes nearly two years after the deputies opened fire when a felon they were chasing ran into the family's mobile home in Schertz on December 21, 2017.

During a Monday press conference, attorneys Thomas Crosley and Shawn Mechler said the boy was struck twice by bullets as he played in his bedroom, the station reports.

In March, a grand jury declined to file criminal charges against the deputies. The deputies said they believed the suspect was armed and were unaware the boy was in the home.



Crosley said the home was riddled by up to 20 bullets fired from high-powered rifles, Fox reports.

"It was like someone ripping my whole life away from me," the boy's father, Christopher Prescott, said during the press conference. "My son was my life."

