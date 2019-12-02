Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 2, 2019

San Antonio Man Tracked Girlfriend to Domestic Violence Shelter, Later Choked Her During Assault

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A man is facing charges after he reportedly choked and assault his girlfriend last week.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, Lawrence Okonkwo and his girlfriend were in a hotel room last Friday when he grabbed a rag to "forcefully" wipe the makeup off the woman's face as she got ready for work. Soon after, the woman told police that Okonkwo grabbed her by the neck and led her to the bathroom, where he held her against the door. She told authorities that she had difficulty breathing.

Okonkwo briefly left the room, allowing the victim to call police.

Before authorities arrived, the woman said Okonkwo came back into the room, at which point he yelled at her, threw her cell phone on the ground, grabbed her forcefully and attempted to kiss her.



A manager at the hotel reportedly attempted to talk to the couple after hearing the assault from outside. Okonkwo talked to the manager and "returned angry" to the room, KSAT reports.

At that point, Okonkwo reportedly threw the victim on the bed and began choking her. The woman later told authorities that she was unable to breathe and felt lightheaded. She also said that Okonkwo only let go of her when she said she'd leave the room with him.

When police finally arrived, the 30-year-old woman told authorities that she was afraid of a more severe assault if he wasn't arrested. She said Okonkwo had previously found her when she had fled to a shelter for domestic violence victims.

Following Okonkwo's arrest, the woman, who had difficulty swallowing and speaking after the attack, said he had been jealous since their relationship began in October, and had recently become violent.

Okonkwo, 33, has been charged with assault on family by choking or strangulation.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. TxDOT is Using Corny Thanksgiving-Themed Messages on Its Road Signs Again to Get Texas Drivers to Slow Down Read More

  2. East Texas Chemical Explosion Occurred Less Than a Week After Trump Rescinded Plant Safety Protections Read More

  3. We Build the Wall's Founder Bashes Priest and Nature Preserve as He Looks to Build South Texas Border Fence Read More

  4. Ex-Workers Say Landlord at San Antonio's Lackland AFB and Other Military Bases Faked Maintenance Records Read More

  5. Amber Alert for Missing Hondo Teen Discontinued Because Residents Complained About Notifications Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation