Tuesday, December 3, 2019
San Antonio Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Children He Met at Church Over Several Years
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 11:47 AM
click to enlarge
-
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man is in custody after several children accused him of sexual abuse.
On Tuesday, police arrested Joshua Alvarez after six boys and one girl came forward to say the 21-year-old had touched them inappropriately or "done other acts," according to an Express-News report
. While the children detailed the abuse to police between October 19 and November 27, the abuse allegedly dated as far back as 2012 and continued well into this year.
According to an arrest affidavit, Alvarez met the children — reportedly between ages 3 and 10
— through a "religious congregation." His role in the church isn't clear at this time.
Alvarez reportedly met with the parents of some of the children and admitted to the abuse. He also asked the parents for forgiveness
.
Alvarez has since been charged with continuous sexual abuse
. His bail has been set at $75,000.
