Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

San Antonio Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Children He Met at Church Over Several Years

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man is in custody after several children accused him of sexual abuse.

On Tuesday, police arrested Joshua Alvarez after six boys and one girl came forward to say the 21-year-old had touched them inappropriately or "done other acts," according to an Express-News report. While the children detailed the abuse to police between October 19 and November 27, the abuse allegedly dated as far back as 2012 and continued well into this year.

According to an arrest affidavit, Alvarez met the children — reportedly between ages 3 and 10 — through a "religious congregation." His role in the church isn't clear at this time.

Alvarez reportedly met with the parents of some of the children and admitted to the abuse. He also asked the parents for forgiveness.



Alvarez has since been charged with continuous sexual abuse. His bail has been set at $75,000.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Tracked Girlfriend to Domestic Violence Shelter, Later Choked Her During Assault Read More

  2. Man Kills Himself in Standoff with Police at Northeast San Antonio McDonald's Read More

  3. Parents of Kameron Prescott, Boy Slain by Bexar County Deputies, File Federal Lawsuit Read More

  4. San Antonio and Its Fire Union Enter Arbitration for New Labor Contract Read More

  5. We Build the Wall's Founder Bashes Priest and Nature Preserve as He Looks to Build South Texas Border Fence Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation