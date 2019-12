San Antonio Man Shot at Ingram Park Mall Parking Lot Monday Night

A San Antonio man drove himself to get help after being shot in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall Monday night.According to reports, the victim made it across Loop 410 to a Shell gas station and called 911 after being shot in the arm. News 4 San Antonio reports the shooting occurred near the Dillard's at the mall.Authorities told reporters at the scene that the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The individual, who hasn't yet been identified, is expected to survive. KSAT reports that a possible suspect was detained, though provided no additional information.In July, a sting operation at the Ingram Park Mall uncovered $500,000 worth of meth intended to be sold from its parking lot.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.