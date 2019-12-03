Tuesday, December 3, 2019
San Antonio Man Shot at Ingram Park Mall Parking Lot Monday Night
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 10:43 AM
click to enlarge
A San Antonio man drove himself to get help after being shot in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall Monday night.
According to reports, the victim made it across Loop 410 to a Shell gas station and called 911 after being shot
in the arm. News 4 San Antonio reports the shooting occurred
near the Dillard's at the mall.
Authorities told reporters at the scene that the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The individual, who hasn't yet been identified, is expected to survive.
KSAT reports
that a possible suspect was detained, though provided no additional information.
In July, a sting operation
at the Ingram Park Mall uncovered $500,000 worth of meth intended to be sold from its parking lot.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, local crime, Ingram Park Mall, shooting, gas station, man shot, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.