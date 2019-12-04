Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Study Ranks New Braunfels Among the Nation's Top 10 Boomtowns
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 4:16 PM
New Braunfels' Main Plaza Bandstand
New Braunfels, how's it feel to be a boomtown?
A new study
by financial site SmartAsset ranked the San Antonio satellite community No. 6 on its annual list of the nation's 10 top boomtowns.
New Braunfels ranked fourth in both population growth and housing expansion among the 500 metros included in the analysis. The city's population grew by more than 30% from 2014 through 2018, and its count of housing units increased by more than 41%.
What's more, New Braunfels had the 15th-highest yearly GDP and establishment growth rates, two additional factors considered in the rankings.
Two other Texas cities also made SmartAsset's boomtowns list. Denton landed at No. 2 and Round Rock at No. 10.
