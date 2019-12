Study Ranks New Braunfels Among the Nation's Top 10 Boomtowns

New Braunfels, how's it feel to be a boomtown? new study by financial site SmartAsset ranked the San Antonio satellite community No. 6 on its annual list of the nation's 10 top boomtowns.New Braunfels ranked fourth in both population growth and housing expansion among the 500 metros included in the analysis. The city's population grew by more than 30% from 2014 through 2018, and its count of housing units increased by more than 41%.What's more, New Braunfels had the 15th-highest yearly GDP and establishment growth rates, two additional factors considered in the rankings.Two other Texas cities also made SmartAsset's boomtowns list. Denton landed at No. 2 and Round Rock at No. 10.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.