Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Study Ranks New Braunfels Among the Nation's Top 10 Boomtowns

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge New Braunfels' Main Plaza Bandstand - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / DARRYL PEARSON
  • Wikimedia Commons / Darryl Pearson
  • New Braunfels' Main Plaza Bandstand
New Braunfels, how's it feel to be a boomtown?

A new study by financial site SmartAsset ranked the San Antonio satellite community No. 6 on its annual list of the nation's 10 top boomtowns.

New Braunfels ranked fourth in both population growth and housing expansion among the 500 metros included in the analysis. The city's population grew by more than 30% from 2014 through 2018, and its count of housing units increased by more than 41%.

What's more, New Braunfels had the 15th-highest yearly GDP and establishment growth rates, two additional factors considered in the rankings.



Two other Texas cities also made SmartAsset's boomtowns list. Denton landed at No. 2 and Round Rock at No. 10.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Children He Met at Church Over Several Years Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Shot at Ingram Park Mall Parking Lot Monday Night Read More

  3. Project Censored’s Top 10 News Stories Corporate Media Ignored in 2019 Read More

  4. Lawsuit, Environmentalists Take Aim at Texas Railroad Commission's Lax Enforcement of Gas Flaring Rules Read More

  5. San Antonio Police Dispatcher Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up Place of Work Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation