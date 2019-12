San Antonio Metro Health Confirms Someone at John Jay H.S. Has Tuberculosis

A person at John Jay High School has tested positive for tuberculosis, according to letter sent home to parents Wednesday.Although details about whether the individual is a student, faculty member or administrator is not known at this time, San Antonio Metro Health has confirmed that the individual is being treated and is in stable condition.The person is no longer on campus and won't be allowed back until they are "no longer infectious," according to a letter from the Far West Side school That may be ofcomfort to worried parents, considering that tuberculosis is an airborne disease spread by coughing. Dr. Larry Schlesinger, president and CEO of Texas Biomedical Research Institute, told Texas Public Radio that the individual would have contracted the disease in "an intimate setting" where they spent a considerable amount of time with someone who has TB.Now, students and staff members who may have been exposed to the infected person will be screened for the infection by Metro Health. John Jay will also host a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the school's auditorium to address concerns and answer questions from rightfully concerned parents.

