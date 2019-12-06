Email
Friday, December 6, 2019

Woman's Body Found in Dumpster at Northwest San Antonio Apartment Complex

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 10:40 AM

Local authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman's body was found at a San Antonio apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, a maintenance worker at the Limestone Oaks Apartments on Wurzbach Road discovered the body inside a dumpster around 1 p.m. Thursday. Police who responded to the scene said the woman appears to be between 30 and 45 years of age.

Authorities also said that there were signs of trauma on the woman's body.

The victim has yet to be identified and cause of death has not been determined, but law enforcement is now investigating the discovery as a homicide. At this time, police believe the woman may have died at another location and her body was disposed at the apartment complex randomly, KENS 5 reports.



Investigators will reportedly search the missing persons database in hopes of identifying the woman.

